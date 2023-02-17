Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,890 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 28,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 24,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 4,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $148.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.03. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $160.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.82.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, January 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total value of $420,714.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,155.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,746 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total value of $420,714.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,155.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total transaction of $1,978,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,790,431.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,889 shares of company stock valued at $29,810,061 in the last ninety days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on A. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.36.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

