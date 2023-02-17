Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 72,358 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 72,358 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Western Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 238,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 9.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 90,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SSR Mining by 8.1% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SSRM traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,812. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.83. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SSRM shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on SSR Mining from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

In other news, CEO Rodney Antal sold 15,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $262,055.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 756,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,562,757.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SSR Mining news, CEO Rodney Antal sold 15,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $262,055.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,562,757.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Sparks sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $53,799.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,134.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,686 shares of company stock valued at $326,984 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm operates through the following segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the exploration, evaluation and development properties.

