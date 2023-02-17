Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 58,304 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 58,304 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 53.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771,922 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 80.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,529,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in CSX by 395.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,204 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CSX by 104.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,626,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,853 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in CSX by 28.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,458,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,493 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.96. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Susquehanna increased their target price on CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

