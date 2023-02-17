Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 4,762 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,762 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 23.8% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 91,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,963,000 after buying an additional 17,541 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 84.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,247,000 after buying an additional 21,348 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 55.9% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 18.7% during the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total value of $746,793.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,727.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Everest Re Group Price Performance
RE stock opened at $380.36 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $394.99. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $346.11 and a 200 day moving average of $308.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.31.
Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.29 by $2.92. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.12 earnings per share. Everest Re Group’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 45.16 EPS for the current year.
Everest Re Group Profile
Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Everest Re Group (RE)
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla’s Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.