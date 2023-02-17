Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 4,762 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,762 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 23.8% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 91,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,963,000 after buying an additional 17,541 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 84.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,247,000 after buying an additional 21,348 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 55.9% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 18.7% during the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total value of $746,793.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,727.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Everest Re Group Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on RE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.00.

RE stock opened at $380.36 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $394.99. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $346.11 and a 200 day moving average of $308.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.29 by $2.92. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.12 earnings per share. Everest Re Group’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 45.16 EPS for the current year.

Everest Re Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Further Reading

