Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 115,458 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 434,403 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 115,458 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $5,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.27 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $16.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average of $14.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 42.76%.

In other news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

