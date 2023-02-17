Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 24,800 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 10,123 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 25,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 57,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENB. Credit Suisse Group lowered Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

ENB opened at $38.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6538 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 259.41%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

