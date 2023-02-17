Shell Asset Management Co. Has $5.08 Million Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,880 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $5,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 7,777.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Asset Management

In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.06.

BAM stock opened at $35.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.47 and a 200-day moving average of $40.54. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $958.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Featured Articles

