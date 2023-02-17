Shell Asset Management Co. Has $4.81 Million Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,503 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,751,000 after buying an additional 185,967 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,477,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,409,000 after purchasing an additional 505,941 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,347,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,660,000 after purchasing an additional 72,300 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,343,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,051,000 after purchasing an additional 18,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 933,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,845,000 after purchasing an additional 136,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 1.4 %

BATS CBOE opened at $126.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 65.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBOE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.