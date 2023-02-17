Shell Asset Management Co. Has $3.87 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,140,714,000 after purchasing an additional 339,889 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,304,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $624,481,000 after acquiring an additional 15,545 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 78.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,802,000 after acquiring an additional 567,520 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 932,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 902,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $424,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 1.0 %

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $465.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $384.84 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $490.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $497.05.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $508.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,395.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Featured Stories

