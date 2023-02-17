Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,208 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,413,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $474,505,000 after buying an additional 638,862 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,408,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $808,592,000 after acquiring an additional 258,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 714,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,876,000 after acquiring an additional 212,802 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5,154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 174,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,621,000 after purchasing an additional 171,433 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 328,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,721,000 after purchasing an additional 166,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SIVB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Maxim Group lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $315.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $366.18.

SVB Financial Group Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of SIVB opened at $301.93 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $198.10 and a 12-month high of $647.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $262.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.94.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.26 by ($0.64). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at SVB Financial Group

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at $646,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,910.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at $646,183.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,553 shares of company stock worth $862,855 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

