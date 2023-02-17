Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $238.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.54 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

Shake Shack Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE:SHAK traded down $2.19 on Friday, hitting $54.48. 616,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.54. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $37.72 and a 52 week high of $75.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.98 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.21.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Shake Shack from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Shake Shack from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.64.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $111,970.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,468.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $111,970.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,468.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 1,416.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 418,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,360,000 after purchasing an additional 390,433 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth about $12,514,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Shake Shack by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,044,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,929,000 after acquiring an additional 200,222 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 2,372.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 169,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EVR Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter worth about $8,850,000. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

