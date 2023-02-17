Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Severn Trent (LON:SVT – Get Rating) to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 3,000 ($36.42) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 2,900 ($35.20).

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 3,280 ($39.82) target price on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,986 ($36.25).

Shares of LON:SVT opened at GBX 2,758 ($33.48) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £6.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,995.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 589.86. Severn Trent has a 12-month low of GBX 2,167.42 ($26.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,228 ($39.18). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,761.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,701.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a GBX 42.73 ($0.52) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.03%.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

