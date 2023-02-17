Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) were down 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.08 and last traded at $5.09. Approximately 323,530 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 685,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th.
Seres Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.07.
Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
