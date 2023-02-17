Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) were down 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.08 and last traded at $5.09. Approximately 323,530 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 685,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th.

Seres Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Pioneering Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 23,117,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,411,000 after buying an additional 8,738,243 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 34.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,601,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723,347 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,499,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,765,000 after purchasing an additional 516,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,610,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,300,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,450,000 after purchasing an additional 539,617 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

