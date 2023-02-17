SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) is SQN Investors LP’s 4th Largest Position

SQN Investors LP lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,435,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314,660 shares during the period. SentinelOne accounts for 9.4% of SQN Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. SQN Investors LP owned about 0.51% of SentinelOne worth $36,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 6.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,110,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,477,000 after buying an additional 1,751,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 239.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119,008 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 57.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,873 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at $184,096,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in SentinelOne by 24.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,529,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,989,000 after purchasing an additional 502,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,988,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.22. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $44.74.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.00 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 98.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $39.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Scotiabank started coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut SentinelOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.12.

In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 6,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $95,033.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 2,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $39,686.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 6,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $95,033.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 827,446 shares of company stock worth $12,864,611. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

