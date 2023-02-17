Senior (LON:SNR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $131.79

Shares of Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 131.79 ($1.60) and traded as high as GBX 153.60 ($1.86). Senior shares last traded at GBX 153.60 ($1.86), with a volume of 899,581 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.88) price target on shares of Senior in a report on Monday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Senior from GBX 150 ($1.82) to GBX 140 ($1.70) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.94) target price on shares of Senior in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.12) target price on shares of Senior in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 162.60 ($1.97).

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £633.32 million and a PE ratio of 5,100.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 138.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 131.93.

In other news, insider Mary Waldner acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £12,300 ($14,930.81). In related news, insider Andrew Bodenham purchased 14,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £18,330.92 ($22,251.66). Also, insider Mary Waldner acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £12,300 ($14,930.81).

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

