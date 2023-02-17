Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Stock Price Down 2%

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.29 and last traded at $14.49. 53,105 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 63,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.78.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average is $14.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SECOM Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geographic Information Services, Information and Communication Related Services, and Real Estate and Others. The Security Services segment provides centralized online commercial, home security, and large-scale proprietary security systems.

