Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Shares of SHIP opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $81.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.56. Seanergy Maritime has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $13.50.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.98 million during the quarter. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 24.41%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. Seanergy Maritime’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 290.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,827,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,300 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 34.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 58,579 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 376.5% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 213,089 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 168,366 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 183.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 82,629 shares during the period. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is an international shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on the owning and management of a fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

