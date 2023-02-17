Seaboard (NYSE:SEB) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seaboard (NYSE:SEB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
Seaboard Price Performance
Shares of SEB stock opened at $3,850.00 on Thursday. Seaboard has a 52-week low of $3,295.00 and a 52-week high of $4,394.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.48.
Seaboard Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seaboard (SEB)
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
- O’Reilly Automotive In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- 3 Travel Stocks Unfazed By Recession Fears
Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.