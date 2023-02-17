Seaboard (NYSE:SEB) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seaboard (NYSE:SEBGet Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Shares of SEB stock opened at $3,850.00 on Thursday. Seaboard has a 52-week low of $3,295.00 and a 52-week high of $4,394.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.48.

Seaboard Corp. engages in hog production and pork processing in the U.S., commodity trading and grain processing in Africa and South America, cargo shipping services in the U.S., Caribbean and Central and South America, sugar and alcohol production in Argentina, and electric power generation in the Dominican Republic.

