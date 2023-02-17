Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $493.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 233.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Scorpio Tankers Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE STNG traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.07. The stock had a trading volume of 948,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,098. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.50. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $64.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.78.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 7.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,709 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,250 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

