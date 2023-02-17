Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Acquired by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 805.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 527.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $56.58 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $59.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.82.

