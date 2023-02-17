Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Savaria from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Savaria alerts:

Savaria Price Performance

Shares of SISXF opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. Savaria has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $14.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corp. engages in the provision of accessibility solutions for the physically challenged individuals. Its products include home and commercial elevators; wheelchair lifts; stairlifts; and Others. It operates through the following segments: Accessibility, Patient Handling, and Adapted Vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.