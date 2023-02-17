Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Raised to C$39.00 at Scotiabank

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$43.17.

Saputo Stock Performance

TSE SAP opened at C$36.32 on Monday. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of C$24.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.77, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.85. The stock has a market cap of C$15.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.44.

Saputo Dividend Announcement

About Saputo

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.23%.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

