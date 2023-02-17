Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SAPIF. TD Securities increased their price objective on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday.

Saputo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SAPIF opened at $27.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.25. Saputo has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $28.03.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical segments: Canada, USA, International, and Europe.

