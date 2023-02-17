Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $25.76

Shares of Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.76 and traded as high as $27.50. Santa Cruz County Bank shares last traded at $27.50, with a volume of 1,688 shares traded.
Santa Cruz County Bank Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $232.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.99.
Santa Cruz County Bank Company Profile
Santa Cruz County Bank engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land and Construction, Commercial and Industrial, Agricultural Land, Real Estate and Production, and Consumer. The company was founded by Richard Alderson, Kenneth R.
