Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $122,967.25 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $122,967.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,707,289,622.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salesforce alerts:

On Monday, February 13th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $123,126.75.

On Friday, February 10th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.91, for a total transaction of $121,009.75.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $123,409.50.

On Monday, February 6th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total transaction of $122,873.00.

On Friday, February 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $124,721.75.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total transaction of $123,177.50.

On Monday, January 30th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $119,704.75.

On Friday, January 27th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.72, for a total transaction of $120,147.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total transaction of $111,323.75.

On Thursday, January 19th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $105,284.50.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $168.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,444,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,331,705. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $222.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.04. The company has a market cap of $168.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 604.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,026,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,863 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen cut shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.14.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.