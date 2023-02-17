Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Saia by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Saia by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Saia by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Saia by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $1,995,982.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total transaction of $2,695,630.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,071.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,761 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $1,995,982.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,267 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,791 shares of company stock worth $10,488,381. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Saia Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $277.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.52. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.03 and a fifty-two week high of $306.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.12 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SAIA. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Saia from $248.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stephens raised their target price on Saia from $265.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Saia from $232.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.82.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

