Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.37) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.76% and a negative net margin of 7,895.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.12) EPS.
SAGE stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.63. The company had a trading volume of 182,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,488. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $49.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.08 and a 200 day moving average of $40.07. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.17.
In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 11,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $519,394.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,572.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.86.
SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
