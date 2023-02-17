Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.37) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.76% and a negative net margin of 7,895.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.12) EPS.

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

SAGE stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.63. The company had a trading volume of 182,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,488. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $49.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.08 and a 200 day moving average of $40.07. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Transactions at Sage Therapeutics

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 11,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $519,394.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,572.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $331,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.86.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

