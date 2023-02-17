Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) Trading Up 0.9%

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) shares were up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.40 and last traded at $24.40. Approximately 4,538 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 7,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on SGA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Saga Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Saga Communications from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Get Saga Communications alerts:

Saga Communications Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.37.

Saga Communications Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Saga Communications

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.4%. This is a positive change from Saga Communications’s previous None dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Saga Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Saga Communications

(Get Rating)

Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.