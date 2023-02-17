Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

Safety Insurance Group has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years. Safety Insurance Group has a dividend payout ratio of 68.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $85.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Safety Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $76.78 and a 12-month high of $99.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 413,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,805,000 after acquiring an additional 41,113 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

