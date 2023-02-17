Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.
Safety Insurance Group has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years. Safety Insurance Group has a dividend payout ratio of 68.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Safety Insurance Group Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $85.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Safety Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $76.78 and a 12-month high of $99.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.30.
Institutional Trading of Safety Insurance Group
Safety Insurance Group Company Profile
Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Safety Insurance Group (SAFT)
- Tesla’s Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
- O’Reilly Automotive In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.