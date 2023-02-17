Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) traded down 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $80.86 and last traded at $81.72. 154,537 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 99,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.50.

Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.637 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 6,062.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.