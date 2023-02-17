Ryder System (NYSE:R) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Stephens

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stephens from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on R. Wolfe Research upgraded Ryder System from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ryder System from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.17.

Ryder System Trading Down 1.3 %

R stock opened at $98.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.92. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $61.71 and a 52 week high of $102.36.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryder System will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $246,998.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at $956,183.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,313,876.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,550.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $246,998.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryder System

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Ryder System in the second quarter worth about $65,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 3,250.0% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation and fleet management solutions. The company operates through three business segments: Fleet Management Solutions, Supply Chain Solutions and Dedicated Transportation Solutions. The Fleet Management Solutions segment provides full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental and maintenance services of trucks, tractors and trailers.

