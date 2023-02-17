Ryder System (NYSE:R) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.75-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.95. Ryder System also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.05-$12.05 EPS.

Ryder System Price Performance

Ryder System stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.09. 15,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,640. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.92. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $61.71 and a 1 year high of $102.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on R. Stephens raised their price target on Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ryder System from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Ryder System from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ryder System from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,313,876.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,550.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ryder System news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $246,998.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,183.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,313,876.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,550.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 3.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 7.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 5.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation and fleet management solutions. The company operates through three business segments: Fleet Management Solutions, Supply Chain Solutions and Dedicated Transportation Solutions. The Fleet Management Solutions segment provides full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental and maintenance services of trucks, tractors and trailers.

Featured Stories

