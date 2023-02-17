RV Capital AG Has $85.52 Million Stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

RV Capital AG decreased its position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,246 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Credit Acceptance makes up 40.8% of RV Capital AG’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. RV Capital AG owned approximately 1.51% of Credit Acceptance worth $85,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 251.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 95 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reduced their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $519.00 to $442.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of CACC traded down $4.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $475.60. The company had a trading volume of 11,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,260. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $452.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $478.24. Credit Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $358.00 and a one year high of $648.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 23.10, a quick ratio of 15.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $11.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.28 by $2.46. The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.89 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 29.24%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $14.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 45.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.58, for a total value of $441,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $10,133,377.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

