Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Increased to C$34.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Russel Metals (TSE:RUSGet Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.50 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Russel Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$38.43.

Russel Metals Stock Up 0.1 %

TSE RUS opened at C$36.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.05. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$23.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.87. The stock has a market cap of C$2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 5.57.

Russel Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.07%.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

