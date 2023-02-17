Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

RUSMF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Russel Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.50 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday.

Russel Metals Price Performance

RUSMF opened at $27.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.51. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $28.88.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals, Inc engages in the distribution and processing of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

