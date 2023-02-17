Rubric Capital Management LP Increases Position in Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL)

Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) by 371.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 966,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 761,883 shares during the quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics were worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.30 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,853,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.21 per share, with a total value of $4,095,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,701,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,599,333.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 62.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HOWL traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $3.41. 25,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,259. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.74. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

