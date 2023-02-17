Rubric Capital Management LP Has $9.02 Million Stock Holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) by 108.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 472,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245,701 shares during the quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.77% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics worth $9,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 332.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In related news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 1,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $31,286.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,341.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 1,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $31,286.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,341.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $116,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 165,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,119. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,178 shares of company stock worth $195,318. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.96. The company had a trading volume of 193,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,603. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.57. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $27.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 13.27, a current ratio of 13.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

