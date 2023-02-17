Rubric Capital Management LP Grows Stake in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) by 173.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,695,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,708,717 shares during the quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Silverback Therapeutics worth $14,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 67.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,974,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,538 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 51.7% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,386,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after buying an additional 472,541 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,929,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 82.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 670,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 302,542 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 415.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 330,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 266,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBTX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.29. 192,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,931. The company has a market cap of $298.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.60. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $8.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.26.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of chronic viral infections, cancer, and other serious diseases. The company offers SBT8230 to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection by eliciting an anti-viral immune response by targeting TLR8 activation to the liver.

