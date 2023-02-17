Rubric Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 576,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,207,000. Valaris comprises 1.4% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VAL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Valaris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Valaris by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Valaris by 745.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Valaris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VAL traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.75. 260,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,460. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.17. Valaris Limited has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $80.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Valaris

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Valaris in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Valaris from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Valaris in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company.

(Get Rating)

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

Featured Stories

