Rubric Capital Management LP Acquires 326,965 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,435,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 326,965 shares during the quarter. AAR comprises 2.6% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings in AAR were worth $51,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AAR by 15.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in AAR by 2.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 307,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in AAR by 86.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AAR in the third quarter worth about $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AAR by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,744,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,292,000 after purchasing an additional 36,061 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on AAR from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of AAR stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.09. 138,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.57. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $54.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. AAR had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $892,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $443,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,970.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $892,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,798 shares of company stock worth $3,077,813. 7.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

