Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 6,609 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,609 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $61,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 7.6% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group Plc acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $271,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Broadcom Stock Down 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $662.00 to $659.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $667.21.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $4.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $596.21. 491,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,456. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $645.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $575.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $526.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.25. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.43%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

