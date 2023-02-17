Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 5,718 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,718 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $45,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in American Tower by 138.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of American Tower by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on American Tower from $247.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

American Tower Stock Down 1.4 %

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.03. The company had a trading volume of 553,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.46 and a 200 day moving average of $226.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 99.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,284.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Stories

