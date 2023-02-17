Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 114,285 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 631,292 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 114,285 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.29% of Autodesk worth $117,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 346.9% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its stake in Autodesk by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 8,677 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $783,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth about $7,152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $87,208.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,938.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total transaction of $75,640.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,654. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $87,208.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,938.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $599,653 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADSK. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.82.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $2.70 on Friday, hitting $219.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $235.01. The company has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.84.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

