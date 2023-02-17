Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,232,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,321 shares during the quarter. Reliance Steel & Aluminum comprises approximately 1.1% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 2.10% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $215,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 212.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $1,533,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.40.

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total value of $2,114,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 9,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total value of $1,961,246.82. Following the transaction, the president now owns 77,832 shares in the company, valued at $16,631,920.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total value of $2,114,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,747 shares of company stock worth $5,479,608. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RS traded up $3.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $247.07. The company had a trading volume of 230,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,914. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $160.29 and a twelve month high of $247.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $1.40. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.83 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 11.45%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

