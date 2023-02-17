Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $70.39 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 687,176 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 16,394 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of ConocoPhillips worth $70,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,345 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $3.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,112,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,139,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Societe Generale lowered ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.95.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

