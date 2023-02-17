Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $49.43 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603,247 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,736 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $49,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after buying an additional 54,261 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,199,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,013,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.98. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $142.01. The stock has a market cap of $96.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMAT. Cowen upped their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Loop Capital began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.68.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

