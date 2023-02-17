Roth Mkm Downgrades Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) to Neutral

Roth Mkm lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Roth Mkm currently has $140.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $180.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $161.00 to $159.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $170.44.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of AAP stock opened at $150.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.00. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $138.52 and a one year high of $231.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

