Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Truist Financial

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.81% from the company’s current price.
ROKU has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Roku from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Roku from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim cut Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.93.
Roku Stock Up 11.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded up $7.08 on Thursday, hitting $70.57. The company had a trading volume of 43,328,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,330,664. Roku has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $161.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.03 and a beta of 1.80.
Insider Transactions at Roku
In related news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $120,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,278.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,114,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,080,000 after buying an additional 195,915 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,897,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,596,000 after purchasing an additional 206,357 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,847,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,391,000 after purchasing an additional 444,022 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,511,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,507,000 after purchasing an additional 442,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,749,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,697,000 after purchasing an additional 330,258 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Roku
Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.
