Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of ($1.39) Per Share

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Roku in a research note issued on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.39) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Roku’s current full-year earnings is ($4.69) per share.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $867.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.32 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. Roku’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Roku Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ROKU. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday. Cannonball Research downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim cut Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.04.

ROKU stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.26. 4,771,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,202,816. Roku has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $141.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.30. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.80.

Institutional Trading of Roku

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Roku by 334.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 693.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 1,757.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 8,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 615.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Roku

In other news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $120,686.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,278.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

Featured Articles

