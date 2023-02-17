Rocky Brands, Inc. (RCKY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

Rocky Brands has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years. Rocky Brands has a payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Rocky Brands Stock Down 2.4 %

Rocky Brands stock opened at $28.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.10. Rocky Brands has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $48.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on Rocky Brands in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

In other Rocky Brands news, Director James L. Stewart sold 2,000 shares of Rocky Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $48,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,158.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCKY. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 801 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 485.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 538.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brands include Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

Further Reading

